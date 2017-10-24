Wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7pm

Harvard honors Elton John for efforts to fight HIV and AIDS

Posted 10:56 am, October 24, 2017, by

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Host Elton John attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Elton John will receive an award from Harvard University next month for his philanthropic efforts to fight HIV and AIDS.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation announced Tuesday that the 70-year-old singer will be awarded the Harvard Foundation’s Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on Nov. 6. Previous winners include Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Secretaries General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, Kofi Annan, Boutrous-Boutrous Ghali and Javier Perez de Quellar.

John says the award is “both gratifying and tremendously humbling.” He says he remains committed to “sustain and grow the progress we’ve made to eradicate stigma and end the spread of HIV/AIDS, once and for all.”