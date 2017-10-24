× MU Law School Poll shows Milwaukee region split on Foxconn deal

MILWAUKEE — When taken as a whole, 54 percent of residents in Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties say Foxconn will substantially improve the region’s economy, compared to 37 percent who say it won’t, according to the latest Marquette University Law School Poll, released Tuesday, October 24th.

Yet when asked if the Foxconn plant is worth $3 billion of incentives from state taxpayers, the numbers are flipped. Only 38 percent say the plant is worth the cost to taxpayers, while 48 percent say it is not.

Is Foxconn worth $3 billion in state support? 48% say that's more than plant is worth, 38% say plant will worth it. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 24, 2017

29% think they will benefit directly from Foxconn, 65% think they will not. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 24, 2017

Additionally, Milwaukee’s Streetcar is overwhelmingly unpopular.

According to the poll, 69 percent of Milwaukee-area residents say it’s not worth the cost to taxpayers, while only 25 percent say it’s worth it.

Lopsided views on Milw streetcar — 69% think it is too expensive and won't produce benefits, 25% think it's worth the cost. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 24, 2017

The numbers are just as bad in the City of Milwaukee — where the streetcar is currently being built. 66 percent of city residents say it’s not worth the cost to build it. The numbers are even worse in the Milwaukee County suburbs.

This is the first poll conducted only of residents of the Milwaukee metro area.