MU Law School Poll shows Milwaukee region split on Foxconn deal
MILWAUKEE — When taken as a whole, 54 percent of residents in Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties say Foxconn will substantially improve the region’s economy, compared to 37 percent who say it won’t, according to the latest Marquette University Law School Poll, released Tuesday, October 24th.
Yet when asked if the Foxconn plant is worth $3 billion of incentives from state taxpayers, the numbers are flipped. Only 38 percent say the plant is worth the cost to taxpayers, while 48 percent say it is not.
Additionally, Milwaukee’s Streetcar is overwhelmingly unpopular.
According to the poll, 69 percent of Milwaukee-area residents say it’s not worth the cost to taxpayers, while only 25 percent say it’s worth it.
The numbers are just as bad in the City of Milwaukee — where the streetcar is currently being built. 66 percent of city residents say it’s not worth the cost to build it. The numbers are even worse in the Milwaukee County suburbs.
This is the first poll conducted only of residents of the Milwaukee metro area.