Police: Shots fired during argument near 51st and Locust in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened late Monday night, October 23rd.
It happened near 51st and Locust around 10:30 p.m.
Police say shots were fired during an argument — resulting in one of the suspect’s cars being hit with bullets. The driver of that car sped off, striking another vehicle with a bystander inside.
That bystander suffered minor injuries.
Police are searching for a known suspect.
43.071630 -87.977391