Police: Shots fired during argument near 51st and Locust in Milwaukee

Posted 7:15 am, October 24, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened late Monday night, October 23rd.

It happened near 51st and Locust around 10:30 p.m.

Police say shots were fired during an argument — resulting in one of the suspect’s cars being hit with bullets. The driver of that car sped off, striking another vehicle with a bystander inside.

That bystander suffered minor injuries.

Police are searching for a known suspect.

