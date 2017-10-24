Steven Avery’s attorney files 54-page motion for court to reconsider new trial; grant evidentiary hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- Steven Avery's attorney Kathleen Zellner has filed a 54-page motion with the Sheboygan County Circuit Court. It's an effort to grant a new evidentiary hearing.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2005 death of Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer.

The motion filed on Monday, October 23rd asked the Court to reconsider its order filed October 3rd, 2017, "based on manifest errors of law and fact and the development of new evidence."

In the motion, it says new methods of testing forensic evidence have developed since Avery's trial.

Zellner’s 54-page document also alleges Bobby Dassey, whose brother, Brendan, was also convicted in Halbach's murder, gave false testimony about when he last saw Halbach alive.

Click here to read Zellner's full motion.

Avery maintains police framed him. The case gained national attention in 2015 after it was featured in the Netflix documentary.