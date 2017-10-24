Walker thanks Illinois Democrats for tax increases in ad for fellow GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker, along with fellow Republican governors Eric Greitens of Missouri and Eric Holcomb of Indiana, have cut a television ad for Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s re-election campaign.

In the ad, the three governors thank Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, a Democrat, for passing a state budget that includes a dramatic tax increase. Rauner vetoed the spending bill but the state legislature overrode that veto.

The three governors say the troubles in Illinois have created new jobs in Wisconsin, Indiana and Missouri. The ad debuted Tuesday, October 24th.

“Our economy’s on fire…so we owe you,” Walker says. “Cheeseheads love you, Madigan.”

Democrats said Walker should focus on his own job and improve Wisconsin’s slow economic growth.

“Gov. Walker cutting an attack ad on jobs in Illinois is a bizarre move for a guy who broke his 2010 promise to create 250,000 jobs in here by 2014 and still hasn’t gotten to that number in 2017,” said Scot Ross, executive director of the liberal group One Wisconsin Now.