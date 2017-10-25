3 in custody following 2 police pursuits that involved shots fired at officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three people were taken into custody following two police pursuits and a crash that happened late Tuesday night, October 24th in Milwaukee. During one of the pursuits, shots were fired at officers.

It began around 10:30 p.m. when a jurisdiction outside of Milwaukee was in pursuit of a vehicle that entered into the City of Milwaukee. During this pursuit, someone in the suspect vehicle fired “a couple” shots at officers in the area of 27th and Lloyd, and got away.

Around midnight, the same vehicle was spotted my Milwaukee police officers and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended near 10th and Highland after the suspect vehicle crashed.

Two women and one man were taken into custody.

Police closed down the southbound lanes of I-43 in the Marquette Interchange during the investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

No additional details have been released.

