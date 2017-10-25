Milwaukee Marathon may not be back next year: “I hope we can put this out of its misery”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Marathon may have run its course.

City leaders on Wednesday, October 25th discussed the future of the event at a Common Council meeting.

"I hope we can put this out of its misery for a few years until we have some individuals come forward who actually have a proven track record in proving the right distance in marathons -- at minimum," Alderman Bob Bauman said.

Bauman, who would have to sign off on next year's contract said he might not do so.

Milwaukee Marathon officials in a statement October 18th confirmed the marathon was short of "USATF Certification" markings due to the course being "set incorrectly." This marks the second year in a row of issues at the race. Last year, it was too long. This year -- too short, by nearly a mile. Participants ran 25.4 miles, according to race officials.

After the race, officials said an internal investigation was underway to determine whether the track was the regulation 26.2 miles.

Some runners said their GPS devices clocked the race at only 25.5 miles.

The race was advertised as a qualifier for the larger Boston and New York City marathons -- so because the distance was off, this one won't count.

The below statements were issued by marathon officials, confirming the race was too short: