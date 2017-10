× Body pulled from Okauchee Lake, identification of remains pending

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Town of Oconomowoc police responded on Thursday afternoon, October 26th in reference to a body floating in Okauchee Lake.

The medical examiner’s office was called to the scene — and took possession of the body. Identification of the remains is pending.

