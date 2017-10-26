Former elementary school teacher to be sentenced, accused of sexually assaulting student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 50-year-old Timothy Malloy -- a long-time Whitman Elementary School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student will be sentenced Thursday, October 26th.

Malloy faces one count of second degree sexual assault of a child ( less than 16 years of age). He was arrested on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The criminal complaint in this case is based on an interview with a girl who turned 15 in June. She told investigators Malloy molested her repeatedly and that it began in sixth grade. She estimates he touched her inappropriately "approximately 50 times when she was between 11 and 13 years old." The girl alleges Malloy touched her private parts in school and also grabbed her hand and made her touch his genitals.

If convicted, Malloy could face up to 40 years in prison.