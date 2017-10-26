In fight against opioid epidemic, Milwaukee Co. officials consider lawsuit against drug companies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- Local officials are taking on the opioid crisis in a couple of different places: at the pharmacy and potentially the courtroom. Authorities unveiled a new drop box at the Hayat Pharmacy near 53rd and Burleigh. The goal is to get them in every neighborhood. Meanwhile, the county is considering a lawsuit against the companies that make some of those pills.

Officials hope this will be the first of many new prescription drug drop-off boxes at neighborhood pharmacies. They say the opioid crisis is worsening.

"If we can't find a way to deal with this, we'll end up with more dead bodies or incarcerating thousands of people," said Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel, Margaret Daun.

Daun wants to sue the largest opioid makers and distributors.

"We are experiencing at the county, through the different services we provide, a very significant uptick in costs that are related to opioid usages," Daun said.

There have now been more than 100 heroin-related deaths in the county for four straight years. The increase is even more drastic with fentanyl. This year, in fact, there are now more deaths associated with fentanyl than heroin in the county.

Overall, there have been more than 300 suspected drug overdose deaths this year. Billboards throughout Milwaukee County display the total; the 306 number not taking into account the latest drug-related death. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says a 32-year-old Brown Deer woman was found dead Wednesday night, October 25th, in the bathroom of the McDonald's at 25th and National. A syringe was found in her coat.

"They knew this was an addictive drug and I think they willfully made a lot of money off of it," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

Alderman Murphy said the city is considering joining a lawsuit with the county, or filing one itself. Dr. Chip Morris, who also spoke at Thursday's event, said physicians were lied to and trusted evidence that proved to be unreliable.

"They said they were safe and they were safe for chronic use and we now know that is absolutely not true," said Dr. Morris.

Daun pointed to evidence filed in a Long Island, New York, lawsuit alleging some of the doctors who wrote studies supporting the drugs were getting money from the pill makers.

"Some are guilty, but we're all responsible," said Morris.

The county's Judiciary Committee approved the lawsuit. Now it just needs the support of the full board. Daun said outside lawyers will only get paid if the county receives any money either by winning the lawsuit or if there's a settlement.