“Return to the MECCA” game is part of the Bucks’ celebration of their 50th Anniversary

MILWAUKEE -- Nostalgic excitement for Milwaukee basketball fans -- as the Bucks "Return to the MECCA" tonight. Bucks chief marketing officer Dustin Godsey joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on tonight's special game.

Facts for the 'Return to the MECCA' Game

• The Bucks-Celtics game Thursday night will be played at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA.

• It is called the 'Return to the MECCA' game.

• The game is part of the Bucks` celebration of their 50th Anniversary season, will be broadcast on TNT, and will be a sellout.

• The Bucks called the MECCA home from their inaugural season in 1968 until 1988.

• Bucks vs. Celtics is a fitting matchup, as the teams had a long-standing rivalry in the 1970s and 1980s.

• The MECCA has a capacity of about 11,000 seats, making it a very intimate building.

• The Bucks have created a special court for the game that is a replica of the famed MECCA court that was played on from 1977 through 1988.

• The original court was designed by artist Robert Indiana and is referred to as the floor that made Milwaukee famous.

• In the team`s 50th anniversary season, it`s only fitting to give fans another chance to see the Bucks play in the MECCA and on this historic court.

• The Bucks will wear their Classic Edition uniform, which is a modern take on the original Bucks uniform from 1968.

• While they played at the MECCA, the Bucks compiled a 582-209 home record in 20 seasons, made 16 playoff appearances, won one NBA Championship in 1971 (with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson), two conference titles and 12 division championships.

• 'Mr. Buck' Jon McGlocklin will attend the game. McGlocklin played in the Bucks` first team in 1968-69 and scored the first basket in team history. He also was a starter on the 1971 championship team.

• Bucks management created the idea for this game.

• The arena is currently the home of the Milwaukee Admirals minor league hockey team, the UW-Milwaukee basketball team, roller derby, indoor soccer and other events.