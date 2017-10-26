× Robbed again: Police investigate robbery at Popeyes restaurant near 29th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday night, October 25th at the Popeyes restaurant near 29th and Capitol. The restaurant was also robbed back on October 12th.

According to police, a male suspect entered the store around 7:35 p.m. He got away with $100.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s or 40s — he was wearing a grey hoodie.

No one was injured.

