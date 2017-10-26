Take Back My Meds MKE announces new “Adopt a Drop Box” program to fight opioid crisis

MILWAUKEE — Take Back My Meds MKE announced on Thursday, October 26th a new program to combat the opioid crisis Thursday.

The new program is expected to ensure every Milwaukee County resident has a secure unused prescription medication drop box conveniently located in their neighborhood.

The Adopt a Drop Box program provides local businesses and organizations the opportunity to sponsor a secure drop-box at a local pharmacy. This network of drug take-back sites helps combat the opioid epidemic by keeping unused prescription medications out of the wrong hands.

The first partnership in the Adopt a Drop Box program is between host Hayat Pharmacy at their 53rd and Burleigh location and sponsor the Medical Society of Milwaukee County. Hayat Pharmacy already has two drop boxes at two other locations, and the Adopt a Drop Box program allows them to host a third. There are currently 46 drop boxes across Milwaukee County, located in pharmacies and police stations.

