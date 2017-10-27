3 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY — Three people are dead and another is injured following a wrong-way crash that happened on a Brown County highway.

According to WLUK, sheriff’s officials report the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 57 northbound near the Highway DK exit in Dyckesville.

#BrownCo All NB lanes on WIS 57 @ CTH P, are closed due to crash. Traffic is advised to utilize a alternate route. @WisDOTnortheast — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) October 27, 2017

Authorities say a 38-year-old man from Green Bay, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on. He was flown to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

WLUK says two women from Appleton, who were sitting in the backseat of the other vehicle, ages 56 and 84, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. All three people in the northbound vehicle are related, officials say.

