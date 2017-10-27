× 3 parking checkers shot in the past 10 days, according to release from Milwaukee aldermen

MILWAUKEE — Three City of Milwaukee parking checkers have been shot at while on the job during the past ten days, according to a news release issued by three Milwaukee aldermen on Friday, October 27th.

The release says the shooting incidents were confirmed on Thursday by Department of Public Works (DPW) Commissioner Ghassan Korban.

Alderman Bob Donovan stated the following in the release:

“I was in shock when he (employee) told me about the shootings – my jaw dropped.”

Ald. Donovan said in one of the incidents, a checked had been “threatened by a thug who warned her to ‘never ticket my vehicle.'”

Ald. Mark Borkowski issued this statement on the incidents:

“I am outraged that our city employees have become the subject of target practice while just trying to do their jobs.”

Ald. Tony Zielinski said the incidents are hitting far too close in the wake of the fatal shooting of Department of Neighborhood Services inspector Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz earlier this year.