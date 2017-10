Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOND DU LAC-- The winner of Arrowhead and Fond du lac will meet Kimberly. Cardinals hitting the ground early, Colton Wasieleski won't be stopped from there and it's 7-0 Fond du Lac. Arrowhead looks to strike back quickly, but Jeffrey Holtz is picked off by Dyaln Sieloff in the end zone and the threat is thwarted. Fond du Lac wins this one and will try to end Kimberly's winning streak next week.

Arrowhead 14

Fond du Lac 17

Final