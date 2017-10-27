Kimberly keeps streak alive, ends Marquette’s season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIMBERLY--Kimberly hoping to make it 67 wins in a row facing Marquette in Division one action. DJ Stewart from 10 yards out and Kimberly leads 28-13 in the 3rd. But the Hilltoppers stay in this one, Daniel Carter with the 4th quarter touchdown and it's 28-19 after the 2 point conversion fails. A little later, trying to convert a 4th down to keep the game going, the snap is fumbled and then Josh Horning picks it up and fires to the end zone, touchdown the lead is now 35-26 Kimberly. But the Papermakers hold on and advance, ending Marquette's season.

Marquette 26

Kimberly 35

Final