Milwaukee police need help to identify sexual assault suspect, armed with gun

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25th in the neighborhood just south of Capitol Dr. on N. Port Washington Road. A 17-year-old girl was walking when she was approached by a male suspect who was armed with a gun. The suspect assaulted the victim and fled in a silver four-door vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 25-30 years-old, around 6’ tall with a muscular build, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.