× Milwaukee Tool wins $27.8M judgment in patent infringement lawsuit against Snap-On Tool

MILWAUKEE — Three years ago, Milwaukee Tool filed a lawsuit against Kenosha-based Snap-On Tools over patented, lithium-ion battery technology that the company alleged was used by Snap-On in their products. Seven other companies were also sued.

On Thursday, October 26th, a federal court jury hearing the case against Snap-On Tool in the U.S. Eastern District of Wisconsin reached a verdict, siding with Milwaukee Tool. Documents associated with the verdict indicate the jury ruled Milwaukee Tool is entitled a “reasonable royalty” of $27.8 million.

There were five claims among three different patents in this lawsuit filed by Milwaukee Tool. The verdict of the jury was unanimous.