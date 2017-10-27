Sheriff’s Office: 35-year-old inmate dies at Milwaukee County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An inmate of the Milwaukee County Jail died on Friday afternoon, October 27th.

Officials say around 1:45 p.m., a correctional officer called medical staff for an inmate in distress. The inmate was conscious and breathing in the mental health unit at the jail. Medical staff called for an ambulance and then began CPR when the inmate stopped breathing.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded, but efforts to save the 35-year-old man were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 3:09 p.m.

The inmate was brought in to the jail on Tuesday, October 17th by the South Milwaukee Police Department. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office were called to respond -- and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department detectives are handling the death investigation.