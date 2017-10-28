× University of Wisconsin-Madison starts new religion center

MADISON — A new center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison hopes to spread religious literacy on campus.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Center for Religion and Global Citizenry comes after the Luber Institute for the Study of Abrahamic Religions closed last year due to lack of funding.

Ulrich Rosenhagen is a lecturer at the university and the center’s director. He says the center has a clear mission of learning about different religions and spreading that knowledge.

It currently has 12 students of differing religious identities. Unlike the Lubar Institute, the new center includes non-Abrahamic faiths, such as Hinduism.

Sophomore Maddie Loss is one of the students selected to study at the center. She’s Christian and says she hopes to learn from the center to move forward in a career in ministry.