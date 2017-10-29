× Police: Victim, suspect exchange gunfire in home invasion near 80th and Beechwood

MILWAUKEE — Police said a suspect and victim exchanged gunfire after the suspect entered the victim’s home early Saturday, October 28th near 80th and Beechwood.

It happened shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Police said after entering the home, the suspect ransacked the home and struggled with the victim, at which point shots were fired by both the suspect and victim.

Neither was struck, and the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.