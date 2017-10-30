× 85 to 90 miles-per-hour in a 45: Medical examiner says speed a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

OAK CREEK — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, October 30th identified an 18-year-old man killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Oak Creek on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Robert Howski of Oak Creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:00 p.m., as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

The medical examiner’s report indicates Howski was traveling at a high rate of speed on his motorcycle when he struck another vehicle.

According to the report, he was traveling at 85 to 90 miles-per-hour on Howell, and witnesses indicated he was weaving in and out of traffic. An SUV headed southbound was making a legal U-turn into the northbound lanes of Howell and Howski’s motorcycle struck the SUV on the rear passenger side.

The vehicle then spun around and came to rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes.

The motorcycle rolled over the SUV and landed on the grassy curbside area near Howell and Manitoba. Howski was ejected and located on a nearby lawn. He was wearing a helmet, according to the report.

According to the medical examiner, friends were reported to be traveling with Howski in a vehicle.

The motorcycle suffered extensive damage, as did the rear passenger side of the SUV.

The medical examiner’s report notes the posted speed limit in the area is 45 miles-per-hour.