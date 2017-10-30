Abele, Lipscomb spar over service cuts as public weighs in on wheel tax

MILWAUKEE — Hours after Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele proposed dramatic cuts in services if the Milwaukee County Board won’t double the county’s wheel tax, residents got their say Monday evening, October 30th during a public hearing.

Abele’s proposals include eliminating 10 bus routes, closing a pool and much more. County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb, who wants Abele to cut something, said not these things.

Before Monday’s hearing, Abele and Lipscomb staked out their positions in their latest dust-up. Lipscomb wasn’t happy with the list Abele came up with to satisfy a demand from the board of countywide cutbacks.

“They’ve proposed some of the most deplorable possible cuts to try and scare the public,” Lipscomb said.

Abele said there’s no other choice for a county strapped with huge pension obligations unless the board agrees to double the county’s wheel tax from $30 to $60.

“Without new revenue, we can’t have a sustainable, as-we-know-it county,” Abele said.

On Monday, Abele’s department heads said they would have to eliminate everything from the sea lion exhibit at the Milwaukee County Zoo to closing the Schulz Aquatic Center in Glendale. Ten bus routes would get slashed, but multiple county supervisors said the board isn’t backing down — despite a deluge of ads from Abele’s campaign blaming the board for the cuts.

One supervisor said he’d be roasted on a spit if he voted for even a $5 hike. 72 percent of voters in an April advisory referendum rejected a $60 wheel tax.

“The referendum failed in 17 of 18 districts, so I would expect the same result would hold,” Lipscomb said.

At the hearing, the first three people to mention the wheel tax opposed it, though others were concerned about service cuts.

Abele said the cuts would prove worse than the tax.

“When bus fares go up and routes get cut and parks get cut and public safety gets cut, it’s all been detailed they’re going to find that’s not too popular either,” Abele said.