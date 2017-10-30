× Get your tickets for the 2018 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — Advance tickets and camping credentials are now available online for the 66th annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly in, according to a recent release.

The “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” will be held July 23rd through July 29th in 2018 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

EAA members and the general public can now purchase tickets via a secure website and speed through the admissions process upon arrival in Oshkosh. Both daily and weekly admissions are available as well as the ability to join EAA. The discounts offered are available until June 15, 2018.

Dave Chaimson, EAA vice president of marketing and business development issued the following statement:

“EAA AirVenture remains one of the most affordable family friendly destinations in the nation, featuring a gathering of aircraft, enthusiasts, innovations, attractions and performances you’ll see only in Oshkosh. This advance purchase opportunity is the best way to be fully prepared for an unforgettable experience at Oshkosh, and save money at the same time. It’s also a great opportunity for those who want to give a special aviation gift for friends and family members.”

In 2017, more than 590,000 people and 10,000 airplanes made Oshkosh home of “aviation’s family reunion” that included aircraft of all ages, sizes, and configurations.

Along with daily and weekly AirVenture admissions, there is also a special weekend camping package covering the final three days of the event and includes one EAA membership, camping credentials, and four adult admission tickets.

To access the advance ticketing area, visit EAA.org/Tickets. Advance purchase AirVenture tickets are scanned and exchanged for an appropriate wristband at all AirVenture gates in a quick and easy process.