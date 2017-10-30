× Jefferson County: 1 person killed, 1 critically hurt in collision in Koshkonong

KOSHKONONG — One person was killed, another critically hurt after a collision in the Township of Koshkonong in Jefferson County early Monday, October 30th.

Officials say deputies were dispatched to the crash scene at US Highway 12 and County Highway K just after 6:30 a.m.

The investigation shows a car was traveling northbound on US 12 when it struck a another car travelling southbound. The operator of the car that was struck died on the scene. The operator of the striking vehicle was “extricated from the vehicle, and transported by Med Flight helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison with life threatening injuries.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this collision.