Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? Lori’s Costume Shop just might be the place!

WEST BEND -- You still have one day left to track down that perfect Halloween costume. One place to check out to take your idea to the next level: Lori's Costume Shop in West Bend.

About Lori's Costume Shop (website)

Lori’s Costume Shop invites you to be someone else for awhile. A permanent fixture in downtown West Bend, for almost 30 years, Gloria Menzel created most of the costumes in the shop herself. Gloria turned down offers that would have removed the shop inventory from local schools and theater groups because she preferred it to remain a rental business in West Bend.

Lori and John Wanninger purchased the business in 2005 from Gloria. Lori is also a seamstress and has continued the tradition of custom costume making per request. Lori and John felt it was important that the shop stay in its long time location and, along with the building owner, have completely renovated the space. The shop has its own sewing room where Lori, her mother Susan Greasby and other seamstresses create the costumes.