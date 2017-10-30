× Meth found in Halloween candy on Menominee Indian Reservation

KESHENA, Wis. — Meth has been found in a child’s Halloween candy in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation according to the Menominee Tribal Police Department.

On Monday, October 30th, police received a complaint of a suspicious package found in a child’s candy. The bag was a small yellow Ziploc type bag containing crystalline powder. The powder tested positive for methamphetamine, otherwise known as meth.

Authorities again encourage the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly. If anything suspicious is found, please contact the police. Once all Halloween candy is checked, police strongly encourage parents to dispose of their children’s Halloween candy.