Travel to Horicon’s Rock River Tap for secret sauce pizza

HORICON -- Sometimes to try the most delicious and unique food items we need to take a road trip. Rock River Tap in Horicon serves up a dish with plenty of cheese and a sweet sauce that will please your taste buds. And you won't believe what's in the secret sauce.

About Rock River Tap (website)

The Rock River Tap has been serving the Horicon, WI area with great sandwiches, drink specials, and good times all in a friendly atmosphere since the 1980's. Over the years we have grown to a full bar, kitchen and outdoor deck overlooking the Rock River to better serve our customers. January of 2008 brought about the opening of a new 1200 sq. ft. addition which holds a new full kitchen and a forty seat dining room. Outside seating is now available also with the 400 sq. ft. deck overlooking the beautiful Rock River. Along with the new kitchen came some new dining choices. Check out our made from scratch pizza's, succulent salads, hearty wraps or Broasted Chicken. And don't forget Friday's when we feature our mouth watering Fish Fry. The Rock River Tap is located near downtown Horicon at 110 W. Lake St. (which is also Cty. Road E) just west of Hwy 33 and is adjacent to the Rock River and overlooking the southern end of the beautiful Horicon Marsh. The owner, Bob Carpenter, would like to extend an invitation to come and enjoy his establishment and everything the Horicon area has to offer! We are open to serve you Monday through Saturday 9 AM to close and Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM. (Kitchen hours are 9 AM to 9 PM Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 9 PM Saturday and 11 AM to 7 PM Sunday)