Wisconsin lawmakers react to Pres. Trump aide indictments; some had more to say than others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARIEN -- President Donald Trump moved quickly Monday, October 30th to distance himself and the White House from the indictment of his former campaign chairman and another aide, saying Paul Manafort's alleged misdeeds occurred "years ago" and insisting there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Meanwhile, reaction came in from the most powerful Wisconsin lawmakers in Washington -- and some had more to say than others.

House Speaker Paul Ryan made an appearance Monday in Darien, where he talked about tax reform. He had nothing to say about the indictments, but Wisconsin's senators did.

As he talked tax reform, Ryan was asked about the indictments filed against former members of President Trump's campaign.

"It's big news, but that's what you get from a special counsel. They made an indictment. I really have nothing to add because I haven't even read it, so I'm not going to speculate on something I haven't read, so there's just no point in doing that," Ryan said.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson questioned whether there's conflict of interest in the special investigation. A spokesman for Johnson told FOX6 News: "Mr. Mueller is simply too close to James Comey and the FBI as questions continue to surface about their roles in matters the special counsel may be investigating."

Across the aisle, a tweet from Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin called the indictments "serious," adding the "investigation must continue unobstructed."

"I do strongly suspect this is sort of the opening shot in Mueller's investigation," Paul Nolette, Marquette University professor said.

Nolette focused on the intersection of law and politics. He said the most significant development Monday may well be the unsealed guilty plea from former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

"That plea specifically gets to the issue of possible collusion between the campaign and Russia," Nolette said.

In the 14-page document, Mueller's team says Papadopoulos allegedly "emailed a high-ranking campaign official with the subject line 'request from Russia to meet Mr. Trump.'"

"By putting the Papadopoulos plea out there, it's a reminder to say 'no, believe me, we're focused on Russia,'" Nolette said.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders said Papadopoulos had a very limited role in the campaign, adding that even though he reached out about a meeting, nothing ever came of it.

Nolette pointed out there's no specific law against collusion itself -- so he said this investigation may lead to more charges like money laundering and lying to investigators -- all to paint a picture of a larger conspiracy.