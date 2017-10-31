Coach McCarthy: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay and “looks good”

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy stated quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay Tuesday, October 31st. This, after he suffered a broken collarbone and went under the knife to repair it Thursday, October 19th.

According to a tweet from the Packers, McCarthy said Rodgers is going through the rehab process and “looks good.”

McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay. He's been in the meetings today. Also going through rehab process. Looks good. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 31, 2017

McCarthy said Rodgers also attended meetings on Tuesday.

Hear from Coach McCarthy on Tuesday following the #Packers bye week. 🎥: https://t.co/7SVCYZ0MUU pic.twitter.com/ZyeRRu335Q — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 31, 2017

Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay & in the meeting rooms as the #Packers return from the bye week. 📰: https://t.co/JNOXlQDshG pic.twitter.com/NodqoJfWlB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 31, 2017

Rodgers was placed on injured reserve on October 20th, and McCarthy has said there is no timeline for Rodgers’ return, and that the two-time NFL MVP might miss the rest of the season.

Rodgers landed on his throwing shoulder after being taken down by linebacker Anthony Barr during an incompletion on the second drive for the Packers in the 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

Tuesday’s report is uplifting, as Packers’ fans want to see their favorite quarterback recover 100 percent and get back on the field as soon as possible.