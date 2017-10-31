Coach McCarthy: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay and “looks good”

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy stated quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay Tuesday, October 31st. This, after he suffered a broken collarbone and went under the knife to repair it Thursday, October 19th.
According to a tweet from the Packers, McCarthy said Rodgers is going through the rehab process and “looks good.”
McCarthy said Rodgers also attended meetings on Tuesday.
Rodgers was placed on injured reserve on October 20th, and McCarthy has said there is no timeline for Rodgers’ return, and that the two-time NFL MVP might miss the rest of the season.
Rodgers landed on his throwing shoulder after being taken down by linebacker Anthony Barr during an incompletion on the second drive for the Packers in the 23-10 loss to the Vikings.
Tuesday’s report is uplifting, as Packers’ fans want to see their favorite quarterback recover 100 percent and get back on the field as soon as possible.