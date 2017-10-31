Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened late Monday night, October 30th and early Tuesday morning, October 31st. Two people died and another was injured as a result of the shootings.

Police responded to the first scene near 7th and Becher around 11:55 p.m. Investigators confirmed this is a homicide investigation -- and say it appears to be robbery related.

The victim is a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee.

MPD personnel are continuing their investigation and are seeking suspects regarding the incident.

The second shooting happened near 19th and Glendale around 12:16 a.m. Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence. At this time, it does not appear to be a home invasion.

No additional details have been released.

The third shooting happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. near 14th and Manitoba. The victim, a 30-year-old male from Milwaukee, is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the shooting appears to be robbery-related.

MPD personnel are continuing their investigation and are seeking suspects regarding this incident.