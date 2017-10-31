Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 5:34 am, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:56AM, October 31, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened late Monday night, October 30th and early Tuesday morning, October 31st. Two people died and another was injured as a result of the shootings.

Police responded to the first scene near 7th and Becher around 11:55 p.m. Investigators confirmed this is a homicide investigation -- and say it appears to be robbery related.

The victim is a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee.

MPD personnel are continuing their investigation and are seeking suspects regarding the incident.

Homicide near 7th and Becher

The second shooting happened near 19th and Glendale around 12:16 a.m.  Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence. At this time, it does not appear to be a home invasion.

No additional details have been released.

Homicide near 19th and Glendale

The third shooting happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. near 14th and Manitoba. The victim, a 30-year-old male from Milwaukee, is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the shooting appears to be robbery-related.

MPD personnel are continuing their investigation and are seeking suspects regarding this incident.

Shooting near 14th and Manitoba