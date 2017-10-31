Wendy Williams faints, collapses during scary live TV incident

NEW YORK — Wendy Williams gave viewers a scare Tuesday morning when she passed out on-the-air during a broadcast of her syndicated chat show.

Williams was introducing a segment while wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume when her speech suddenly became slurred. She began shaking and seconds later collapsed on the stage. Stagehands rushed in to help her while the crowd screamed.

The show immediately went to commercial break.

After returning from the break, Williams said:

“That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume, and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

Moments later, Williams joked about the incident and asked the audience:

“Was I passed out for that long?”

Williams’ publicist Alexandra Sinclair tells The Associated Press the host is “feeling much better” and was able to finish the show OK. Sinclair says Williams will “address the incident on tomorrow’s show.”

According to TMZ, the fire department responded to the studio.