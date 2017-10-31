× Wisconsin Senate approves woodchuck season

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate has declared open season on groundhogs.

The chamber approved a bill on a voice vote Tuesday that would remove groundhogs from the state’s protected species list and establish a year-round hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

Supporters argue groundhogs, also known as woodchucks or whistle pigs, are plentiful and their burrowing destroys gardens and undermines building foundations, sidewalks and roads. The Alliance for Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and Midwest Environmental Advocates all have registered in opposition.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote in June. The measure now goes to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.

The bill is AB 323.