Grow local and eat local during the winter — but how?

Posted 9:40 am, November 1, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Growing local and eating local can be a little difficult during the winter. ID executive chef, Joe Heppe, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about ways to make it possible. The Milwaukee Food & Wine Experience is this weekend at the Wisconsin Center.