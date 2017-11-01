MILWAUKEE -- Growing local and eating local can be a little difficult during the winter. ID executive chef, Joe Heppe, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about ways to make it possible. The Milwaukee Food & Wine Experience is this weekend at the Wisconsin Center.
Grow local and eat local during the winter — but how?
-
Dining among the animals: Milwaukee County Zoo hosts a unique event
-
Savory bites: It’s a sweet story of a local pasty chef making good in her home town
-
Candy and wine: The wines that pair best with Halloween candy
-
The Grand Canyon of the Arctic Circle
-
“Wine with the Alpacas:” Mix and mingle at the LondonDiary Alpaca Ranch July 22nd
-
-
Bargain buys loaded with health benefits: 7 surprisingly affordable superfoods
-
Lace up those tennis shoes for the 2017 PNC Milwaukee Marathon
-
The trick that can be used now to get Brussels sprouts to enlarge by the time it freezes
-
Where to see the solar eclipse
-
World War II veteran turns 102, shares his secret to long and happy life
-
-
Street party: Preview of family-friendly street pub rolling into Milwaukee for ONE DAY only
-
Milwaukee Bucks’ season opener held at BMO Harris Bradley Center for the last time
-
Police: 34-year-old woman shot, injured on Milwaukee’s south side, suspect sought