Lawmaker suggests troubled jobs agency trying to smear auditors after unflattering review

MADISON — Is Wisconsin’s troubled jobs agency trying to smear state auditors after an unflattering review? That’s what one Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Board member says.

The day after lawmakers grilled WEDC leaders over an unflattering audit, the WEDC Board chairwoman distributed to her members and some lawmakers a letter from a former state audit bureau employee who criticized the way auditors treated the WEDC.

It looked like payback to state Senator and WEDC Board member Tim Carpenter.

“Because they were under audit. They didn’t like that they’d been called on the carpet, and so what they do is challenge the integrity and smear the Legislative Audit Bureau, which is non-partisan and has received many awards,” Carpenter said.

The WEDC is responsible for negotiating the state’s $3 billion contract with Foxconn. The agency has had problems for years.

This week, FOX6 showed you how a multimillion dollar deal with Kestrel Aircraft went south, leaving taxpayers on the hook.

In his letter, former Legislative Audit Bureau analyst Ken Karnovsky accuses auditors of “significant bias against WEDC,” attempting to “publicly embarrass” the previous head of the WEDC, and “shrouding improvements the WEDC had made.”

Karnovsky’s letter arrived at the WEDC on October 16th. The board chair didn’t circulate it until the 25th, after the grilling at the Capitol.

In a statement, a WEDC spokeswoman said agency leaders waited so the letter “would not be a distraction” during the legislative hearing.

He said “any notion we were attempting to disparage the audit bureau is absolutely incorrect. WEDC appreciates auditors’ role in helping the agency continually improve its processes and procedures.”

The state auditor responded to Karnovsky’s allegations by saying “our audit reports on WEDC are impartial and factually accurate.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they have confidence in the auditor, but one of the co-chairs of the Legislative Audit Committee said she didn’t think the WEDC’s actions last week amounted to payback.