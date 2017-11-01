Mayor Barrett, DPW to harvest the 2017 City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett and the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Forestry Division will harvest the annual City Christmas tree on Wednesday, November 1st.

The 32-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is located on S. 26th Street near W. Maple Street.

Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee Police Department escort to City Hall, where the tree will be placed in the planter at 200 E. Wells Street. The tree will be decorated by DPW Forestry staff.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, November 16, 2017 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.

2017 marks the 104th year of the Christmas tree celebration in Milwaukee, the second oldest such celebration in the United States behind New York City.