Picture: Glendale police seek person of interest in death investigation

GLENDALE — The Glendale Police Department is asking for your help to identify a woman in a photo released on Wednesday, November 1st.

Officials say the woman is a person of interest in the death of a 29-year-old Mequon man. That person died from a heroin overdose on October 4th. The death occurred at the La Quinta Motel on N. Port Washington Rd. in Glendale. The victim was discovered by housekeeping.

Investigators say while the man checked into the motel, there was no information about the woman who was with him over the few days that they were together at the motel.

Call the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753 with any information.