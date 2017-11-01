× Police: 57-year-old man dies at hospital after being pulled from Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC — A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man died at the hospital early Wednesday morning, November 1st after being pulled from the Fond du Lac River.

Authorities were called out to the Fond du Lac River, at the dead end of John Street, shortly before 3:00 a.m. for a report of an intoxicated male subject who was in the river.

Upon arrival, officers found a 57-year-old Fond du Lac man in the river with his head above the water. Police and fire rescue personnel were able to pull the man from the river.

He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital — where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under active investigation.