Walker calls special election to replace Gannon

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker has called a special election for Jan. 16 to replace state Rep. Bob Gannon who died in office on Oct. 3.

Walker announced the special election Wednesday. If more than two candidates run for the seat, there will be a primary on Dec. 19.

The Republican Gannon represented the 58th Assembly District in eastern Wisconsin. The district is entirely in Washington County and contains the city of West Bend and the villages of Richfield, Jackson and Slinger.

Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers on Wednesday. The deadline to file is Nov. 21.

Gannon died of natural causes. He was in his second term having first been elected in 2014.