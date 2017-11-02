Man dies at hospital after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday night, November 1st on the city’s south side.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. near Becher and Muskego.

Police say a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee was driving eastbound on W. Becher when he was struck by the suspect vehicle — which was traveling south on S. Muskego.

The suspect vehicle was disabled due to the accident and the occupants of that vehicle fled from the scene on foot.

First responders transported the 35-year-old victim to a local hospital — where he later succumbed to his injuries.

MPD personnel are continuing their investigation and seeking to identify the occupants of the striking vehicle.