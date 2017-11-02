× College: Student’s ‘White Chicks’ costume was offensive

NORTON, Mass. — Officials at a Massachusetts college are investigating after students said a female soccer player attended an on-campus Halloween party with darkened skin to portray a character from the movie “White Chicks.”

The Sun Chronicle reports a photo taken Friday shows the woman with her skin darkened by makeup, a drawn-on goatee and a bald cap.

A Wheaton College spokesman called the costume “offensive and racist.” Officials at the college in Norton have met with students.

The college’s Black Student Association is demanding campus-wide racial awareness training.

Administrators say the student didn’t play in a soccer game this week but hasn’t been officially disciplined.

In “White Chicks,” two black men disguise themselves as white women. Students say the soccer player was portraying a character played by Terry Crews.