Man, baby found dead in western Wisconsin home

BALDWIN, Wis. — Police in western Wisconsin are investigating after a man and his infant daughter were found dead in their home.

Baldwin police and first responders were called Tuesday afternoon to an apartment on a report that a man and a baby had both been shot, and that a firearm was on the scene. Officers arrived and found 39-year-old Jeffrey Long dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

Authorities also found a 14-week-old girl who was unresponsive. WCCO-TVreports the child had no evidence of a gunshot wound, and attempts to revive her failed. She is identified as Aubree Long.

The medical examiner says Jeffrey Long’s death was a suicide but the baby’s cause of death has not yet been determined.