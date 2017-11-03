4 juveniles taken into custody after ramming MPD squad with stolen vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Four juveniles were taken into custody late Thursday night, November 2nd after hitting a Milwaukee Police Department squad car.

According to police, around 11:00 p.m. officers saw a car parked in the middle of the street in the area of 29th and Locust.

At that time, officers exited their squad to walk up to the vehicle and speak with the subjects inside. That's when the vehicle intentionally rammed the squad twice, according to police.

The officers were not hurt.

Police say the vehicle was stolen and charges are pending.