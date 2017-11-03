Multiple fatalities after SUV, farming combine crash in Lake Mills

Posted 9:46 pm, November 3, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:11PM, November 3, 2017

LAKE MILLS -- Jefferson County officials report there are multiple deaths following an SUV vs. farming combine crash that happened in Lake Mills Friday evening, November 3rd.

It happened on County Highway B near Stoney Creek Road around 7:00 p.m.

Officials say the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lake Mills Police Department, Lake Mills Fire Department and Lake Mills EMS responded.

County Highway B closed between County Highway O and Kroghville Road while officials responded.

A UW Med Flight helicopter was called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

