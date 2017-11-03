Multiple fatalities after SUV, farming combine crash in Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS -- Jefferson County officials report there are multiple deaths following an SUV vs. farming combine crash that happened in Lake Mills Friday evening, November 3rd.
It happened on County Highway B near Stoney Creek Road around 7:00 p.m.
Officials say the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lake Mills Police Department, Lake Mills Fire Department and Lake Mills EMS responded.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
County Highway B closed between County Highway O and Kroghville Road while officials responded.
A UW Med Flight helicopter was called to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.083678 -88.999996