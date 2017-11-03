× Motel 6 in Oak Creek temporarily shut down, pest control company to be called in

OAK CREEK — The City of Oak Creek Inspection Department issued on Thursday, November 2nd a temporary order to cease and desist operations to the Motel 6 just south of 13th and College.

The operator of the Motel 6 has been ordered to get a licensed pest control company to evaluate the motel to “ensure that safe and effective methods are used to protect the public from potential health hazards.”

Before the Motel 6 can reopen, a report says “all guest rooms must be cleaned and sanitized” — and that cleaning will be “verified by environmental health or health department staff members.”