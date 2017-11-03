Police: 2 suspects wanted in connection with shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking the public for their help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident near Michigan and Broadway in downtown Milwaukee. The incident happened on just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2nd.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, Hispanic, late 20s to early 30s, 5’8”-5’10” tall, with a muscular build, dark hair, and trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt with an American flag emblem, a light black coat, and blue jeans. This suspect is believed to have fired the gun that injured a female victim.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, 6’2” tall, in his mid-30s, with a medium build, shoulder length braids, and a short goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a dark shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.