Wisconsin cranberry farmers hope to generate demand overseas

TOMAH — Wisconsin’s cranberry farmers are working to generate demand for the fruit overseas to alleviate an oversupply that’s driving down prices.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that food buyers, bloggers and social media influencers from China and India visited Wisconsin’s cranberry farms as part of the U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee’s Reverse Trade Mission.

About 20 people visited the Cutler Cranberry Co. farm near Tomah last week to see how the fruit is harvested, processed and packaged. Committee officials hope visitors will return home and spread the word about the fruit’s uses and potential health benefits.

The trade effort cost about $60,000 and was paid for by federal grants and fees paid on barrels of cranberries.

The fruit’s abundance caused the price of a 100-pound barrel to drop by 21 percent last year.