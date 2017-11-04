× Police: Man pulled from pond, woman apprehended following pursuit near Walmart in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Franklin police tell FOX6 News a man who fled from officers in a vehicle ended up jumping into a pond near the Walmart parking lot in Franklin. It happened Saturday afternoon, November 4th.

According to the Franklin police chief, while officers were investigating a fraud complaint at a store in the area, the suspect fled in a white vehicle. The suspect drove to the Walmart in Franklin, where another officer spotted him and pursued him.

Officials say the suspect crossed the center line and hit another vehicle in the parking lot. Police say his vehicle spun out and the driver ran out and jumped into a retention pond near the Walmart parking lot.

The fire department pulled him from the water and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses tell FOX6 News a female passenger also ran from the suspect vehicle. Franklin police confirm a woman was taken into custody.

