This Franklin HS teen is a star on the court, stage and screen

FRANKLIN--Calvin Carmony is a Junior at Franklin High School. He is a member of the varsity volleyball and basketball teams. Calvin also loves to perform. He sings, dances and acts. He is part of the show and chamber choir. He also enjoys reporting and anchoring for the Franklin HS TV News. Calvin has also created a number of movies, two of which were part of local film festivals. One was a stop-motion film that won a best editing award. The other was a documentary on greyhounds. That film was show at the Oriental Theater.

Calvin Carmony

Franklin High School

Volleyball, Basketball, Choir, TV & Film